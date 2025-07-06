Left Menu

Aitana Bonmati Eager to Shine Against Belgium Amidst Recovery

Spain's Aitana Bonmati, twice a Ballon d'Or winner, is hopeful to start against Belgium in the Women's Euros after recovering from viral meningitis. Manager Montse Tome prioritizes her health, despite her readiness to play more minutes after a brief appearance against Portugal.

Updated: 06-07-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:20 IST
Aitana Bonmati

Spain's star midfielder, Aitana Bonmati, is poised to return to the starting lineup against Belgium in the Women's Euros following her recovery from viral meningitis. Despite her eagerness, Spain's manager, Montse Tome, remains cautious about her full return to action, mindful of her recent hospitalization.

Bonmati, who played a brief stint in Spain's 5-0 victory over Portugal, expressed her readiness to participate more extensively. 'I'm ready for 90 minutes and more,' the Barcelona player noted, emphasizing her determination and competitive spirit.

Spain stands as the favorite in Switzerland, topping Group B, and will assess Bonmati's and goalkeeper Cata Coll's fitness ahead of their match against Belgium. Both players have improved health-wise, providing a boost to Spain's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

