Wimbledon Expansion: Courts Vs. Covenants

This week, all eyes may be on the flawless grass courts of Wimbledon, but the real contest unfolds inside London's Royal Courts of Justice. The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) is facing a crucial judicial review as their ambitious expansion plans are put under legal scrutiny.

Backed by tennis stars like Novak Djokovic and the local majority, the AELTC seeks to triple its main site, adding 39 new courts and increasing capacity. Despite having already secured planning permission, detractors, including centenarian actress Thelma Ruby, argue the expansion will wreak environmental havoc.

Critics say the AELTC neglected covenants and the land's status as a Public Recreation Trust. Benefits like extended lake areas are recognized, yet fears linger over transforming Wimbledon's rural ambiance into an industrial landscape. The final verdict will determine whether the green light granted for construction will stand.

