Controversial Calls Overshadow US-Mexico Gold Cup Final
US coach Mauricio Pochettino criticized match officials for controversial decisions in the US's 2-1 loss to Mexico in the Gold Cup final, which he believes unfairly favored the opposition. He questioned the lack of video review in pivotal moments and highlighted inconsistent refereeing that impacted the match's outcome.
US men's soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino expressed dissatisfaction with refereeing decisions that he feels contributed to the team's 2-1 defeat against Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday. According to Pochettino, three major officiating calls turned the match in Mexico's favor, starting with denying a penalty for a hand ball by Jorge Sánchez in the 67th minute.
Diego Luna was also penalized for a foul leading to Edson Álvarez's winning goal, which Pochettino contends should not have occurred. In the end, a controversial offside decision was reversed, allowing Álvarez's strike to seal Mexico's victory, marking its 10th Gold Cup title.
Both Pochettino and US defender Chris Richards voiced concerns over CONCACAF's officiating standards, alleging bias and inconsistency. The loss comes amid already tense US-Mexico soccer relations, highlighting a broader frustration with regional officiating practices.
