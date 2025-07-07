Historic Triumph: Shubman Gill Leads India to Victory at Edgbaston

In a landmark victory for Indian cricket, captain Shubman Gill guided the team to their first-ever Test win against England at Edgbaston. This historic triumph marked a pivotal moment for the 25-year-old leader, who described the experience as one of his most cherished memories.

Despite a challenging start to the series with an opening loss in Leeds, Gill emphasized the significance of the team's all-round performance. Key contributions came from players like Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, who played instrumental roles in securing victory with their exceptional bowling.

Reflecting on the victory, Gill praised his teammates for their collective efforts and resilience. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant highlighted the team's determination to overcome past challenges and emphasized their commitment to pushing the boundaries of their previous achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)