Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Hails MS Dhoni as the 'Original Gangster' on His Birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated former India cricket captain MS Dhoni on his birthday, calling him an exceptional individual. Stalin hailed Dhoni's ability to thrive under pressure and noted that his greatness was built over time with strategic decisions and victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:59 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Hails MS Dhoni as the 'Original Gangster' on His Birthday
MS Dhoni
  • Country:
  • India

In a celebratory note, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin acknowledged the birthday of former India cricket team captain MS Dhoni. The chief minister extended his congratulations to the cricket legend on Monday, commending him as an 'OG', or an exceptional individual in the field.

M K Stalin, also serving as the ruling DMK president, took to social media to express his admiration for Dhoni. 'Happy birthday to @msdhoni, a rare OG, who turned pressure into poetry with every move,' Stalin wrote in his post. The politician applauded Dhoni's ability to build his greatness through deliberate decisions, runs, and quiet triumphs.

Alongside his post, Stalin shared a photograph of himself with the renowned Indian Premier League (IPL) star, further solidifying the warm wishes extended to Dhoni. The message was part of a widespread celebration of the cricketer's enduring impact and legendary career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025