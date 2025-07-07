Tamil Nadu CM Hails MS Dhoni as the 'Original Gangster' on His Birthday

In a celebratory note, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin acknowledged the birthday of former India cricket team captain MS Dhoni. The chief minister extended his congratulations to the cricket legend on Monday, commending him as an 'OG', or an exceptional individual in the field.

M K Stalin, also serving as the ruling DMK president, took to social media to express his admiration for Dhoni. 'Happy birthday to @msdhoni, a rare OG, who turned pressure into poetry with every move,' Stalin wrote in his post. The politician applauded Dhoni's ability to build his greatness through deliberate decisions, runs, and quiet triumphs.

Alongside his post, Stalin shared a photograph of himself with the renowned Indian Premier League (IPL) star, further solidifying the warm wishes extended to Dhoni. The message was part of a widespread celebration of the cricketer's enduring impact and legendary career.

(With inputs from agencies.)