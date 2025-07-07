Left Menu

Tanvi Sharma: India's Youngest Badminton Star Sets Sights on Global Titles

Tanvi Sharma, a promising 16-year-old Indian badminton player, aims to win the Asian and World Junior Championships this year. After becoming the youngest Indian to reach a BWF World Tour final, she focuses on improving her net play to excel at future senior events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:29 IST
Tanvi Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Tanvi Sharma, a rising star in Indian badminton, has her eyes set on significant achievements this year, particularly at the Asian Junior and World Junior Championships. The 16-year-old from Punjab, already the youngest Indian to reach a BWF World Tour final, is eager to enhance her skills for upcoming senior events.

Reflecting on her runner-up finish at the US Open Super 300, Sharma attributes her success to an aggressive playing style and rapid movement. Inspired by her experience, she plans to sharpen her net play, a crucial area she believes needs improvement for her to compete against the world's elite.

The young shuttler hails from a sports-oriented family and has trained under esteemed coaches. Her ongoing development under Korean coach Park Tae-Sang, who sees parallels with Indian legends Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, has significantly shaped her aggressive play style, fueling her confidence for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

