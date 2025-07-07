Left Menu

Run to the Clouds: Sohra Marathon 2023 Set for Record Turnout

The Sohra International Half Marathon will take place on September 27, expecting 10,000 runners. Organized by various associations, it's officially recognized by the Athletics Federation of India. With a Rs 2.97 crore budget and Rs 15.5 lakh prize pool, different categories are available, including a 21Km Elite Open race.

Run to the Clouds: Sohra Marathon 2023 Set for Record Turnout
The Sohra International Half Marathon's fourth edition is anticipated to draw an impressive 10,000 participants on September 27, promising a thrilling display of endurance and competition.

This event, co-organized by the Meghalaya Athletics Association, Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA), and the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, is recognized by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), lending it substantial credibility.

With a budget of Rs 2.97 crore and an attractive prize pool of Rs 15.5 lakh, the marathon includes categories like the 21Km Elite Open, allowing both local and elite athletes to compete for top prizes of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

