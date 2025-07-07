Left Menu

Wimbledon’s Tech Troubles: When Cameras Slip Up

At Wimbledon, the Hawk-Eye ball-tracking system was inadvertently turned off for three points during a match due to human error. This led to controversy when a ball was incorrectly judged in play. The All England Club is examining how this occurred and the implications for future game technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:59 IST
Wimbledon’s Tech Troubles: When Cameras Slip Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The All England Club faced scrutiny for a notable mistake at Wimbledon, attributing the fault to 'human error' after the Hawk-Eye electronic system was inadvertently turned off during a match. This error affected three points in Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's fourth-round win over Sonay Kartal.

Despite Kartal's shot landing beyond the baseline, it wasn't ruled out due to the system shutdown. Sally Bolton, the club's CEO, clarified that this was not an AI failure, as some reports suggested, but a lapse in the human monitoring of the technology.

While the Hawk-Eye system overall performed well, players are debating the reliance on such systems without human judges on the court, stressing the need for improved decision-making mechanisms in high-stakes matches like those at Wimbledon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025