Wimbledon’s Tech Troubles: When Cameras Slip Up

The All England Club faced scrutiny for a notable mistake at Wimbledon, attributing the fault to 'human error' after the Hawk-Eye electronic system was inadvertently turned off during a match. This error affected three points in Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's fourth-round win over Sonay Kartal.

Despite Kartal's shot landing beyond the baseline, it wasn't ruled out due to the system shutdown. Sally Bolton, the club's CEO, clarified that this was not an AI failure, as some reports suggested, but a lapse in the human monitoring of the technology.

While the Hawk-Eye system overall performed well, players are debating the reliance on such systems without human judges on the court, stressing the need for improved decision-making mechanisms in high-stakes matches like those at Wimbledon.

