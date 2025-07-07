Wimbledon’s Tech Troubles: When Cameras Slip Up
At Wimbledon, the Hawk-Eye ball-tracking system was inadvertently turned off for three points during a match due to human error. This led to controversy when a ball was incorrectly judged in play. The All England Club is examining how this occurred and the implications for future game technology.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The All England Club faced scrutiny for a notable mistake at Wimbledon, attributing the fault to 'human error' after the Hawk-Eye electronic system was inadvertently turned off during a match. This error affected three points in Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's fourth-round win over Sonay Kartal.
Despite Kartal's shot landing beyond the baseline, it wasn't ruled out due to the system shutdown. Sally Bolton, the club's CEO, clarified that this was not an AI failure, as some reports suggested, but a lapse in the human monitoring of the technology.
While the Hawk-Eye system overall performed well, players are debating the reliance on such systems without human judges on the court, stressing the need for improved decision-making mechanisms in high-stakes matches like those at Wimbledon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
