R Sai Kishore Joins Surrey for Crucial County Championship Matches

Renowned left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore is poised to make an impact in county cricket, having secured a spot with Surrey for two pivotal matches in Division One of the County Championship. The 28-year-old, who has a strong track record in T20 cricket, will be available for these fixtures later this July, according to ESPNcricinfo.

His debut with Surrey will likely take place in Scarborough, potentially against his former Chennai Super Kings teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad, now with Yorkshire. His subsequent and final match in this stint will see him facing Durham at Chester-le-Street from July 29 to August 1.

In a statement, Kishore expressed his excitement about joining one of the world's most prestigious clubs, emphasizing the positive feedback he has received about Surrey's setup. Alec Stewart, Surrey's high-performance advisor, praised Kishore's four-day record for Tamil Nadu and his leadership qualities, noting the high regard for him within the Indian cricket community.

Sai Kishore's recent performances have solidified his reputation in T20 cricket, having taken 19 wickets in the 2025 Indian Premier League for Gujarat Titans. Despite this, he possesses impressive red-ball credentials, with 192 wickets in 46 first-class games, and led the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy in wickets. This stint with Surrey serves as a platform for Kishore to demonstrate his capability in red-ball cricket.

Surrey's aim for a fourth consecutive County Championship win sees Kishore potentially playing a crucial role, much like his Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans teammate B Sai Sudharsan did in previous seasons. Kishore hopes to use this opportunity not just for Surrey's success but to remind Indian selectors of his red-ball skills ahead of the domestic season.

(With inputs from agencies.)