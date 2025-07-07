Sweden's Training Interrupted by Lucerne Downpour
Sweden had to modify their training session due to torrential rain in Lucerne, ahead of their Women's Euros game against Poland. Initially facing soaring temperatures, athletes are now preparing for cooler conditions. Restrictions were imposed to protect the pitch, influencing Sweden's preparation for their next match.
Sweden's planned training session ahead of their Women's Euros match against Poland was unexpectedly disrupted by torrential rain in Lucerne on Monday, forcing a change of plans. The sudden downpour followed days of soaring temperatures, which had previously affected the tournament.
The organizers quickly implemented restrictions on the Swedish team's training on the stadium pitch to preserve its condition, prohibiting the use of training aids such as plastic defenders and poles. Coach Peter Gerhardsson expressed surprise, stating it was a first in his experience, but adjusted their preparations accordingly.
Despite the weather challenges, Gerhardsson remained unfazed, drawing on a Swedish saying about preparedness and gear as they continued their practice session. With raincoats and waterproof gear, the team adapted to the changing conditions as they remained focused on their game plan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
