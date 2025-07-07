Left Menu

Djokovic's Gritty Triumph: A Battle at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic faced a challenging match against Alex de Minaur in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, eventually winning 1-6 6-4 6-4 6-4. Despite a shaky start, Djokovic recovered, winning his 101st Wimbledon match. Observed by Roger Federer, he displayed resilience, advancing to face Flavio Cabolli next.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic fought through a challenging Wimbledon quarter-final match against Australian Alex de Minaur on Monday, marking the Serbian's 16th appearance at this stage. Despite losing the first set in a mere 31 minutes, Djokovic rallied back, displaying his usual tenacity on the court.

Spectators, including the legendary Roger Federer, witnessed Djokovic's initial game malfunctions, from dropped serves to faulty forehands. However, De Minaur's strategic play and Djokovic's resilience ultimately catapulted the sixth seed to victory in a tense four-set encounter.

Commanding control in the decisive moments, Djokovic closed the match with a 5-game comeback in the fourth set, securing his spot in the quarter-finals against Italy's Flavio Cabolli. Despite some initial setbacks, Djokovic's path to potentially equaling Federer's record continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

