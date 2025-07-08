Uttar Pradesh Police Sparkles at World Police and Fire Games with Record Medal Haul

Uttar Pradesh Police athletes have achieved an extraordinary feat by securing 95 medals at the World Police and Fire Games 2025, held in Alabama, USA. This achievement helped India finish third in the overall medal tally with a total of 560 medals.

The UP Police contingent stood out by winning 45 gold, 34 silver, and 16 bronze medals in disciplines such as athletics, wrestling, shooting, weightlifting, and swimming. Their success played a pivotal role in enhancing India's position in the global competition for police and fire service personnel.

Officials credited this success to the 'Kushal Khiladi Yojana,' launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which has effectively nurtured sports talent within the police department. The remarkable achievement is seen as a symbol of discipline, dedication, and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)