Uttar Pradesh Police Sparkles at World Police and Fire Games with Record Medal Haul

Uttar Pradesh Police athletes have made history by winning 95 medals at the 2025 World Police and Fire Games in Alabama, USA. The impressive medal tally contributed significantly to India's third-place finish. The athletes’ achievements are attributed to the support of the 'Kushal Khiladi Yojana'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-07-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 01:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Sparkles at World Police and Fire Games with Record Medal Haul
Uttar Pradesh Police athletes have achieved an extraordinary feat by securing 95 medals at the World Police and Fire Games 2025, held in Alabama, USA. This achievement helped India finish third in the overall medal tally with a total of 560 medals.

The UP Police contingent stood out by winning 45 gold, 34 silver, and 16 bronze medals in disciplines such as athletics, wrestling, shooting, weightlifting, and swimming. Their success played a pivotal role in enhancing India's position in the global competition for police and fire service personnel.

Officials credited this success to the 'Kushal Khiladi Yojana,' launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which has effectively nurtured sports talent within the police department. The remarkable achievement is seen as a symbol of discipline, dedication, and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

