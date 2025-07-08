Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Advances as Injury Halts Grigor Dimitrov's Wimbledon Run

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals after opponent Grigor Dimitrov retired due to a pectoral injury. Dimitrov, who excelled in previous sets, was forced to exit after experiencing pain. Sinner expressed empathy and praised Dimitrov's skill, emphasizing the unexpected and unfortunate turn of events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 02:01 IST
Jannik Sinner Advances as Injury Halts Grigor Dimitrov's Wimbledon Run
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner, the top seed, secured his spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday under unexpected circumstances. Grigor Dimitrov, his opponent, who was leading the match, had to retire due to a pectoral injury, leaving Sinner to advance.

Dimitrov, seeded 19th, played outstandingly, clinching the first two sets and holding Sinner at bay. However, during the third set, he fell to the ground in pain, prompting concern from Sinner and medical staff. Despite treatment, Dimitrov withdrew, receiving a standing ovation from the empathetic crowd.

Sinner, who had struggled with a right elbow issue earlier in the match, expressed sympathy for Dimitrov, highlighting their friendship and his opponent's persistence despite recurring injuries. The match concluded with Sinner set to face American Ben Shelton in the next round.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025