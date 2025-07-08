Jannik Sinner Advances as Injury Halts Grigor Dimitrov's Wimbledon Run
Top-seeded Jannik Sinner reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals after opponent Grigor Dimitrov retired due to a pectoral injury. Dimitrov, who excelled in previous sets, was forced to exit after experiencing pain. Sinner expressed empathy and praised Dimitrov's skill, emphasizing the unexpected and unfortunate turn of events.
Jannik Sinner, the top seed, secured his spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday under unexpected circumstances. Grigor Dimitrov, his opponent, who was leading the match, had to retire due to a pectoral injury, leaving Sinner to advance.
Dimitrov, seeded 19th, played outstandingly, clinching the first two sets and holding Sinner at bay. However, during the third set, he fell to the ground in pain, prompting concern from Sinner and medical staff. Despite treatment, Dimitrov withdrew, receiving a standing ovation from the empathetic crowd.
Sinner, who had struggled with a right elbow issue earlier in the match, expressed sympathy for Dimitrov, highlighting their friendship and his opponent's persistence despite recurring injuries. The match concluded with Sinner set to face American Ben Shelton in the next round.
ALSO READ
Tyrese Haliburton's Heartbreaking Achilles Injury in NBA Finals Game 7
Air India Cancels Flight After Suspected Bird Strike Sparks Safety Concerns
Monsoon Arrives Early in Delhi with Record-breaking Rains Expected
Iran's Fordo Facility Hit: UN Nuclear Watchdog Expects Heavy Damage
Unexpected U-Turn: Air India Express Flight Returns to Delhi