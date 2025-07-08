Jannik Sinner Advances as Injury Halts Grigor Dimitrov's Wimbledon Run

Jannik Sinner, the top seed, secured his spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday under unexpected circumstances. Grigor Dimitrov, his opponent, who was leading the match, had to retire due to a pectoral injury, leaving Sinner to advance.

Dimitrov, seeded 19th, played outstandingly, clinching the first two sets and holding Sinner at bay. However, during the third set, he fell to the ground in pain, prompting concern from Sinner and medical staff. Despite treatment, Dimitrov withdrew, receiving a standing ovation from the empathetic crowd.

Sinner, who had struggled with a right elbow issue earlier in the match, expressed sympathy for Dimitrov, highlighting their friendship and his opponent's persistence despite recurring injuries. The match concluded with Sinner set to face American Ben Shelton in the next round.