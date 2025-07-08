Last-Minute Drama: Diana Gomes Rescues Portugal's Euro Dreams

In a heart-stopping encounter, Diana Gomes became Portugal's hero by scoring a crucial equalizer against Italy during a 1-1 encounter in the Women's Euro tournament. The late goal kept Portugal's tournament hopes alive and was a testament to their fighting spirit on the grand stage.

Italy seemed poised for victory following a stunning 70th-minute goal by veteran forward Cristiana Girelli. However, Portugal's relentless pursuit paid off when Gomes capitalized on a well-coordinated play off a corner, finding the net in the 89th minute, sparking celebrations among their passionate fans.

Despite numerous ups and downs, including disallowed goals and a tense atmosphere, both teams displayed commendable resilience. While Italy reflected on missed opportunities, Portugal's drive and determination were on full display, leaving them ready for their next challenge against Belgium.

(With inputs from agencies.)