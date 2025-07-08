Cricketer Yash Dayal Faces Charges for Alleged Sexual Exploitation

An FIR has been registered against Yash Dayal, a cricketer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, over allegations of sexual exploitation. This action followed a complaint made by a woman who claims Dayal deceived her with false marriage promises.

The woman, a resident of Indirapuram, reported the incident to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through the integrated grievance redressal system. Her allegations include a five-year period of physical and mental harassment, which she shared on social media, gaining public attention.

The Indirapuram police registered the case on June 27 after the complainant provided evidence like mobile calls, chats, screenshots, and video calls. The police are set to record statements from Dayal and the complainant, with legal actions to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)