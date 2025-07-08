Left Menu

Cricketer Yash Dayal Faces Charges for Alleged Sexual Exploitation

An FIR has been filed against cricketer Yash Dayal for allegedly exploiting a woman under false promises of marriage. The complaint was made to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and went viral on social media, prompting police action. Statements from Dayal and the complainant are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:40 IST
Cricketer Yash Dayal Faces Charges for Alleged Sexual Exploitation
Yash Dayal
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against Yash Dayal, a cricketer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, over allegations of sexual exploitation. This action followed a complaint made by a woman who claims Dayal deceived her with false marriage promises.

The woman, a resident of Indirapuram, reported the incident to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through the integrated grievance redressal system. Her allegations include a five-year period of physical and mental harassment, which she shared on social media, gaining public attention.

The Indirapuram police registered the case on June 27 after the complainant provided evidence like mobile calls, chats, screenshots, and video calls. The police are set to record statements from Dayal and the complainant, with legal actions to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025