A Thrilling Gorification: Drama Unfolds at Pamplona's San Fermin Festival

Excitement turned to alarm on Tuesday at Pamplona's San Fermin festival, as a participant was gored by a bull during the renowned run. The man, over 25 years old, sustained injuries under his right armpit but remains in stable condition, according to emergency services.

Seven others suffered lighter injuries, including bruises and contusions. The festival, known for its dangerous yet thrilling tradition of 'encierros,' witnessed tense moments as one bull charged at runners, disrupting its path to the bullfight arena. Many attendees donned the customary white outfits and red scarves.

The week-long event, popularized by Ernest Hemingway, is a cultural hallmark of Pamplona, featuring not just bull runs and bullfights, but also continuous celebration with music, dance, and religious ceremonies. Despite inherent dangers, it remains a beloved tradition with a storied history.