Kylian Mbappé Ends Legal Tussle with PSG: Seeking Reconciliation
Kylian Mbappé has dropped his legal case against Paris Saint-Germain for moral harassment, seeking to reconcile with the club. Despite the legal withdrawal, issues over unpaid wages persist. Relations with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi have been improving, with Mbappé now at Real Madrid but set to play against PSG in the Club World Cup.
- Country:
- France
Kylian Mbappé has withdrawn his legal complaint against Paris Saint-Germain, where he alleged moral harassment, aiming for reconciliatory efforts with his former club, according to a source familiar with the situation.
The Paris prosecutor had launched an investigation following Mbappé's accusation earlier this year, but the France captain now seeks to mend relations with PSG, although he still claims the club owes him 55 million euros in unpaid wages.
Mbappé, now at Real Madrid, left PSG amidst tensions but is set to confront his former team in the Club World Cup, marking a significant chapter in his ongoing narrative with PSG.
(With inputs from agencies.)
