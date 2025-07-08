Left Menu

Kylian Mbappé Ends Legal Tussle with PSG: Seeking Reconciliation

Kylian Mbappé has dropped his legal case against Paris Saint-Germain for moral harassment, seeking to reconcile with the club. Despite the legal withdrawal, issues over unpaid wages persist. Relations with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi have been improving, with Mbappé now at Real Madrid but set to play against PSG in the Club World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:23 IST
Kylian Mbappé Ends Legal Tussle with PSG: Seeking Reconciliation
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • France

Kylian Mbappé has withdrawn his legal complaint against Paris Saint-Germain, where he alleged moral harassment, aiming for reconciliatory efforts with his former club, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The Paris prosecutor had launched an investigation following Mbappé's accusation earlier this year, but the France captain now seeks to mend relations with PSG, although he still claims the club owes him 55 million euros in unpaid wages.

Mbappé, now at Real Madrid, left PSG amidst tensions but is set to confront his former team in the Club World Cup, marking a significant chapter in his ongoing narrative with PSG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025