Amanda Anisimova Triumphs in Thrilling Wimbledon Showdown

Amanda Anisimova collapsed in relief after overcoming a fierce comeback by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, winning 6-1, 7-6(9) to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Anisimova was dominant early, leading 6-1, 5-2. However, Pavlyuchenkova, refusing to go down without a fight, leveled with clever tactics, forcing Anisimova into high-pressure situations.

Despite Pavlyuchenkova saving multiple match points and forcing a tiebreak, Anisimova held her nerve, finally clinching victory. She now faces world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the upcoming semi-final.

(With inputs from agencies.)