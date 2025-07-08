Amanda Anisimova Triumphs in Thrilling Wimbledon Showdown
Amanda Anisimova secured a dramatic win against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at Wimbledon, advancing to the semi-finals. Anisimova initially led, but Pavlyuchenkova staged a comeback, saving two match points. Eventually, Anisimova prevailed in a tense tiebreak and now faces Aryna Sabalenka in her next match.
Amanda Anisimova collapsed in relief after overcoming a fierce comeback by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, winning 6-1, 7-6(9) to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.
Anisimova was dominant early, leading 6-1, 5-2. However, Pavlyuchenkova, refusing to go down without a fight, leveled with clever tactics, forcing Anisimova into high-pressure situations.
Despite Pavlyuchenkova saving multiple match points and forcing a tiebreak, Anisimova held her nerve, finally clinching victory. She now faces world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the upcoming semi-final.
