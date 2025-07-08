Left Menu

Anisimova Battles to Wimbledon Semi-Finals Amidst Dramatic Showdown

Amanda Anisimova reached her first Wimbledon semi-final after a dramatic victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Despite leading, Anisimova faced a comeback from Pavlyuchenkova but ultimately triumphed in a nail-biting tiebreaker. Anisimova now faces world number one Aryna Sabalenka for a chance in the finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:39 IST
Anisimova Battles to Wimbledon Semi-Finals Amidst Dramatic Showdown

Amanda Anisimova clinched her first-ever Wimbledon semi-final spot, overcoming a fierce comeback attempt by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a gripping quarter-final clash.

Anisimova initially dominated, leading 6-1 5-2, but Pavlyuchenkova fought back, saving match points and almost claiming the second set. Anisimova endured intense pressure, ultimately winning in a tense tiebreak.

This landmark victory sets up a semi-final showdown with world number one Aryna Sabalenka. Anisimova's persistence and resilience have marked a remarkable turn in her Wimbledon journey, celebrated alongside her cheering nephew as she reflects on her extraordinary year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025