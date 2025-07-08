Anisimova Battles to Wimbledon Semi-Finals Amidst Dramatic Showdown
Amanda Anisimova reached her first Wimbledon semi-final after a dramatic victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Despite leading, Anisimova faced a comeback from Pavlyuchenkova but ultimately triumphed in a nail-biting tiebreaker. Anisimova now faces world number one Aryna Sabalenka for a chance in the finals.
Amanda Anisimova clinched her first-ever Wimbledon semi-final spot, overcoming a fierce comeback attempt by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a gripping quarter-final clash.
Anisimova initially dominated, leading 6-1 5-2, but Pavlyuchenkova fought back, saving match points and almost claiming the second set. Anisimova endured intense pressure, ultimately winning in a tense tiebreak.
This landmark victory sets up a semi-final showdown with world number one Aryna Sabalenka. Anisimova's persistence and resilience have marked a remarkable turn in her Wimbledon journey, celebrated alongside her cheering nephew as she reflects on her extraordinary year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
