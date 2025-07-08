Left Menu

Odisha & Uttar Pradesh Shine at Hockey India Sub Junior Women's Championship

Odisha and Uttar Pradesh showcased exceptional performances in the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2025, securing victories in their respective Division 'A' matches. Odisha defeated Maharashtra 3-0, while Uttar Pradesh edged past Madhya Pradesh 3-2. Other noteworthy matches featured strong performances from Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, and Chhattisgarh.

Players in action (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2025 on Tuesday, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh hockey teams emerged victorious in their respective matches. The Hockey Association of Odisha dominated Hockey Maharashtra with a decisive 3-0 win in Division 'A', as Captain Kiro Sanjana led the charge with an early goal. Teammates Priyanka Minz and Sweety Kujur's goals solidified the win.

In their clash, Uttar Pradesh narrowly outplayed Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in another thrilling Division 'A' encounter. Naina, Akansha Mitra, and Arika Kumari delivered crucial goals for Uttar Pradesh. Despite efforts from Madhya Pradesh's Captain Tanvi and Alvina Bee, who scored two goals, they couldn't turn the tide. Meanwhile, a 1-1 draw was witnessed between Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Haryana, and Hockey Mizoram advanced after a forfeit against Delhi.

In Division 'B' action, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey secured a 4-1 victory over Hockey Karnataka, with standout performances from Mehak Saini and teammates. Hockey Uttarakhand dominated Kerala Hockey with a commanding 6-0 win, powered by impressive play from Minakshi, Mukta, Kartika, and Aashmi. Closing the day's matches, Chhattisgarh Hockey triumphed over Hockey Gujarat 8-2, highlighted by Manpreet Kaur's four goals and Praja Twinkal's hat-trick.

