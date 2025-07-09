Left Menu

Joao Pedro's Stellar Debut Sends Chelsea to Club World Cup Final

Joao Pedro made a sensational first start for Chelsea by scoring both goals that led to a 2-0 victory over Fluminense, propelling Chelsea to the Club World Cup final. Formerly of Brighton, Pedro's efforts will see Chelsea face Real Madrid or PSG in the final.

In a dazzling debut, Joao Pedro propelled Chelsea into the Club World Cup final with a 2-0 victory against his former club, Fluminense. The 23-year-old forward, who recently transferred from Brighton, showcased his skill with two remarkable goals, one in the 18th minute and another in the 56th.

The game unfolded in New Jersey under harsh heat conditions. Despite Fluminense's defensive approach, Chelsea controlled the match, capitalizing on a stellar performance from Pedro. Chelsea's manager, Enzo Maresca, expressed his joy over the team's accomplishments this season.

Fluminense's attempt to equalize was thwarted by a crucial clearance from Marc Cucurella. A penalty decision in their favor was reversed after VAR intervention. Pedro's second goal dashed any hopes for Fluminense, setting up Chelsea for a final clash against either Real Madrid or Paris St Germain.

