Joao Pedro Shines Against Former Club, Sends Chelsea to Club World Cup Final
Joao Pedro scored twice against his former club Fluminense, leading Chelsea to a 2-0 victory and securing their spot in the Club World Cup final. After joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion six days prior, Pedro showed professionalism despite mixed emotions and appreciated Fluminense for shaping his career.
Joao Pedro kept his celebrations muted after scoring twice for Chelsea, guiding them to a 2-0 victory over his former team Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-final at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday. The Brazilian forward's goals secured Chelsea's spot in the final.
The 23-year-old expressed gratitude for Fluminense, acknowledging their role in his career development. Despite mixed emotions, he maintained professionalism, stating, "I feel sorry for them but I have to do my job." Pedro joined Chelsea just six days ago and has quickly made an impact.
Chelsea will face the winner of the Paris St Germain and Real Madrid semi-final on Wednesday, with the final scheduled for Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Olympique Lyonnais demoted to Ligue 2
Lionel Messi: The King of Major League Soccer Salaries
German Soccer Federation Hit with Fines Over Tax Evasion Scandal
Wrexham's Remarkable Ascent: Soccer's Underdog Challenges Southampton
Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Al-Nassr Deal: A New Chapter in Soccer