Left Menu

Joao Pedro Shines Against Former Club, Sends Chelsea to Club World Cup Final

Joao Pedro scored twice against his former club Fluminense, leading Chelsea to a 2-0 victory and securing their spot in the Club World Cup final. After joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion six days prior, Pedro showed professionalism despite mixed emotions and appreciated Fluminense for shaping his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 04:18 IST
Joao Pedro Shines Against Former Club, Sends Chelsea to Club World Cup Final
Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro kept his celebrations muted after scoring twice for Chelsea, guiding them to a 2-0 victory over his former team Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-final at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday. The Brazilian forward's goals secured Chelsea's spot in the final.

The 23-year-old expressed gratitude for Fluminense, acknowledging their role in his career development. Despite mixed emotions, he maintained professionalism, stating, "I feel sorry for them but I have to do my job." Pedro joined Chelsea just six days ago and has quickly made an impact.

Chelsea will face the winner of the Paris St Germain and Real Madrid semi-final on Wednesday, with the final scheduled for Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025