India's Historic Triumph at Edgbaston: Akash Deep and Siraj Shine

In a remarkable cricketing feat, Team India clinched their first-ever victory at Edgbaston with a commanding 336-run win over England. This victory marked India's largest Test win outside their home turf, creating a historic moment in Indian cricket history.

Commending the stellar performances, former England cricketer Darren Gough lauded Indian players Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Ravindra Jadeja. Speaking at a charity event, Gough highlighted the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and praised Siraj and Deep for their bowling prowess, along with Jadeja's steady contributions with the bat.

Akash Deep's performance was particularly noteworthy. He mesmerized cricket fans with an impressive ten-wicket haul, setting a new record for India in England. Deep's figures of 10/187 bettered the previous record held by Chetan Sharma, while Jadeja contributed crucial runs in both innings. Siraj shone brightly, particularly in the first innings with six crucial wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)