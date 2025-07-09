Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga Injured, Misses Bangladesh T20I Series

In a setback for the Sri Lankan cricket team, spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the impending T20I series against Bangladesh. The International Cricket Council (ICC) website confirmed that Hasaranga sustained a hamstring injury on his right leg while batting in the concluding One Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh.

The T20I series is slated to commence on Thursday, July 10. Hasaranga played an instrumental role in Sri Lanka's ODI series win over Bangladesh, notably contributing to the historic collapse in the first ODI. Despite his injury, Sri Lanka, having clinched the ODI series with a 2-1 margin, will not appoint a substitute for Hasaranga. Instead, he will begin his rehabilitation at the High Performance Centre in Colombo.

Charith Asalanka will captain the Sri Lankan team, which has undergone several changes, following their earlier defeat to New Zealand this year. In the decisive match, batsman Kusal Mendis delivered a stellar performance, hitting his sixth ODI century to lead Sri Lanka to a comfortable 99-run victory at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. This triumph secured the three-match ODI series for the Islanders, reinforcing their dominant cricketing stature in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)