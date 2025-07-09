India's Women's Football Team Makes Historic Asian Cup Qualification
India's women's football team achieved a landmark moment by qualifying for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026. The historic success, considered a foundation for the future, comes as a precursor to the FIFA Women's World Cup. Coach Chettri emphasizes sustained growth and dreaming big for the World Cup.
- Country:
- India
India's women's football team has embarked on an unprecedented journey by qualifying for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026. This historic qualification marks a significant milestone in India's sporting landscape, as it opens the doors to potentially competing in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
The atmosphere following the qualification was electric with mixed emotions, as players and coaches celebrated the fruit of their hard work. Center-back Sweety Devi and others expressed their initial disbelief, emphasizing the indescribable joy and sense of accomplishment felt by those involved in women's football. Coach Crispin Chettri, however, seized the moment to outline future goals, rallying the team to aim higher and focus on World Cup qualification.
Overcoming past setbacks, like the painful withdrawal from the 2022 edition due to a COVID outbreak, the team remains resilient. This triumph against formidable opponents such as Thailand, who have been past World Cup participants, stands testament to India's growing prowess in women's football. The upcoming draw set for July 29 will determine India's adversaries in the group stages, further shaping their path to glory.
ALSO READ
Atletico Madrid Face Introspection After Club World Cup Exit
Palmeiras' Spectacular Comeback Steals Show in Club World Cup Drama
Palmeiras' Stunning Comeback Secures Club World Cup Last-16 Spot
Al Ahly and Porto Thrill in 4-4 Club World Cup Finale
Paris Saint-Germain Dominates Seattle Sounders in Club World Cup