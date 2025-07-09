Cricket Controversy: Dukes Balls Stir Up Heated Discussion in India-England Series

In the ongoing test series against England, India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant and captain Shubman Gill have raised concerns over the use of Dukes balls, claiming that the balls lose their shape rapidly, affecting the quality of the game.

The issue surfaced after India secured a series-leveling victory at Edgbaston, where Gill first vocalized his discontent. Pant also criticized the balls, describing them as de-shaped and problematic for players who struggle to adjust during play.

Despite challenges, India demonstrated resilience at Edgbaston, even resting key bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Pant praised Bumrah's unique skills, emphasizing the difficulties faced by both batsmen and wicketkeepers when competing under these conditions in England.