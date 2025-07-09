Left Menu

Cricket Controversy: Dukes Balls Stir Up Heated Discussion in India-England Series

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant and captain Shubman Gill criticize the rapid degradation of Dukes balls in India's test series against England. The balls lose shape quickly, impacting gameplay. Pant expresses player frustration, highlighting the challenge they pose to both batsmen and wicketkeepers, emphasizing the need for rule assessment.

Updated: 09-07-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:58 IST
In the ongoing test series against England, India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant and captain Shubman Gill have raised concerns over the use of Dukes balls, claiming that the balls lose their shape rapidly, affecting the quality of the game.

The issue surfaced after India secured a series-leveling victory at Edgbaston, where Gill first vocalized his discontent. Pant also criticized the balls, describing them as de-shaped and problematic for players who struggle to adjust during play.

Despite challenges, India demonstrated resilience at Edgbaston, even resting key bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Pant praised Bumrah's unique skills, emphasizing the difficulties faced by both batsmen and wicketkeepers when competing under these conditions in England.

