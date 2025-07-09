Left Menu

Sinner's Sterling Victory: Italian Star Clinches Wimbledon Semi-Final Spot

World number one Jannik Sinner overcame elbow injury concerns to reach the Wimbledon semi-final by defeating American Ben Shelton. Sinner's clinical play and resilience saw him win 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4. Sinner will face either Novak Djokovic or Flavio Cobolli in the next round.

Updated: 09-07-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:04 IST
Jannik Sinner, the world number one, dispelled any doubts about his elbow injury by advancing to the Wimbledon semi-final with a decisive victory over American 10th seed Ben Shelton. The match, held on a steamy Court One, was tightly contested, but Sinner's strategic play led to a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4 triumph.

Sinner, showcasing his consistent form, only lost two points on serve in the first set before decisively taking the tiebreak with a seven-point run. Despite Shelton's persistent challenge, the American faltered at a crucial moment in the second set, allowing Sinner to take advantage and seize the lead.

The third set unfolded similarly, with Sinner exerting pressure and securing the match after Shelton faltered under pressure. Sinner now aims to become the first Italian to claim the Wimbledon title, set to face either Novak Djokovic or compatriot Flavio Cobolli.

