India A Hockey Team's European Tour: A Display of Domination

India A's men's hockey team showcased their dominance during the European tour with a decisive 6-0 victory over Ireland at Hockey Club Oranje-Rood.

Following a 6-1 triumph in the opening match, Uttam Singh ignited the scoreboard with the initial goal, and captain Sanjay promptly increased the advantage to 2-0.

Midfielder Mohammed Raheel Mouseen further added to the lead with two outstanding scores, followed by goals from Amandeep Lakra and Varun Kumar. The team is now poised to face France, with Coach Shivendra Singh aiming to build on their impressive performances.

