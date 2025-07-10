India A Hockey Team's European Tour: A Display of Domination
The India A men's hockey team showcased their prowess with a commanding 6-0 victory over Ireland, following a 6-1 win in the tour opener. With stellar performances from players like Uttam Singh and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, they continue to impress ahead of matches against France, England, Belgium, and The Netherlands.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Eindhoven | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:31 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
India A's men's hockey team showcased their dominance during the European tour with a decisive 6-0 victory over Ireland at Hockey Club Oranje-Rood.
Following a 6-1 triumph in the opening match, Uttam Singh ignited the scoreboard with the initial goal, and captain Sanjay promptly increased the advantage to 2-0.
Midfielder Mohammed Raheel Mouseen further added to the lead with two outstanding scores, followed by goals from Amandeep Lakra and Varun Kumar. The team is now poised to face France, with Coach Shivendra Singh aiming to build on their impressive performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France Expands Massive Recall on Takata Airbags Amid Safety Concerns
France Scrutinizes Damage to Iran's Nuclear Facilities
France to Finalize Analysis on Iran's Nuclear Damage Amid International Tensions
End of an Era: Warren Deutrom Steps Down After Transformative Leadership at Cricket Ireland
Landmark Verdict: France Penalized for Discriminatory Policing