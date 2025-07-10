Left Menu

Women’s Premier League Boosts India's Historic T20 Triumph

India secured their inaugural T20 series victory over England, leading 3-1, thanks to the Women's Premier League's experience. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised her team’s performance and the WPL's role in enhancing players’ international execution. Stand-in England captain Tammy Beaumont acknowledged India’s superior performance.

India made history with their decisive six-wicket triumph over England, securing their first-ever women's T20 series win against the hosts. The victory was largely credited to the Women's Premier League (WPL), which provided invaluable experience to the Indian players, enabling them to execute strategies effectively on the international stage.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her pride in the team's performance and highlighted the WPL's influence in shaping the players' skills and confidence. The tournament, which concluded its third season, has been a breeding ground for young talent, offering them the exposure needed for international cricket.

England's stand-in skipper, Tammy Beaumont, admitted that her team was outplayed, noting India's quick adaptability to conditions. She remarked on England's shortcomings in batting and their failed attempts to set a competitive target. With an eye on the upcoming ODIs, Beaumont expressed the team's desire to not only improve but also deliver a complete performance for the home fans.

