Jordan Henderson Departs Ajax Amid Emotional Personal Turmoil
England midfielder Jordan Henderson has mutually parted ways with Ajax, ending his contract a year early. The decision was influenced by the recent tragic loss of his former Liverpool teammate, Diogo Jota. Henderson paid tribute to Ajax but has not revealed his future plans.
In an unexpected move, Jordan Henderson, the esteemed England midfielder, has bowed out of his Ajax contract a year early. The club announced their agreement to terminate the agreement at Henderson's request, as he navigates a challenging personal period.
The former Liverpool captain cited the recent tragic passing of ex-teammate Diogo Jota as a significant factor in his decision-making process. Despite expressing his gratitude towards Ajax and the people of Amsterdam, Henderson withheld details of his future intentions.
Henderson, who joined Ajax from Al-Ettifaq in early 2024 and led the team this season, reflected on his desire to offer more heartfelt thanks to his supporters when the timing is right. Meanwhile, he continues to uphold his role in the England national team under new coach Thomas Tuchel.
