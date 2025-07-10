Rishabh Pant's Injury Scare Leaves India in Tension

India's charismatic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant exited the field for medical treatment after injuring his finger while wicketkeeping. Dhruv Jurel assumed his duties. In the 34th over by Jasprit Bumrah, Pant's diving effort failed as England collected two runs off byes. Sky Sports reports suggest Pant sought immediate medical attention following visible discomfort.

If Pant's injury sidelines him, it would be a significant loss for India. He's been a standout performer in the series, amassing 342 runs across four innings and achieving two centuries. Having broken records previously held by MS Dhoni, Pant's absence could impact India's strength. Jurel, who played four Tests with a top score of 90, steps into Pant's shoes for the time being.

The first day's second session sees England strong at 100, with Joe Root and Ollie Pope batting. After England opted to bat, they faced challenges from Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep but maintained resilience with Zak Crawley striking three boundaries. Despite losing two quick wickets, Root and Pope stabilized England's innings, ending the first session at 83/2.

(With inputs from agencies.)