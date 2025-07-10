Partial Victory, Ongoing Fight: Caster Semenya's Struggle Against Discriminatory Rules
Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya won a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights against sex eligibility rules. The court acknowledged Semenya's right to a fair hearing was violated, though it did not address alleged discrimination. Her case now returns to the Swiss Federal Court.
Caster Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion, has achieved a partial victory in her ongoing battle against sex eligibility rules, with the European Court of Human Rights recognizing the violation of her right to a fair hearing.
The ruling comes after her appeal was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and upheld by Switzerland's Supreme Court. This recent decision by the European court acknowledges shortcomings in the judicial process she faced in Switzerland but stops short of addressing claims of discrimination.
Her landmark case, which centers on whether athletes with certain medical conditions should compete in women's sports, now returns to the Swiss Federal Court. As this legal battle unfolds, it continues to be closely watched by the global sports community.
