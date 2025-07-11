Siniakova and Verbeek Triumph in Wimbledon Mixed Doubles
Katerina Siniakova and Sem Verbeek defeated Joe Salisbury and Luisa Stefani in straight sets to win the Wimbledon mixed doubles title. This victory marks Siniakova’s first mixed doubles Grand Slam and Verbeek’s first Grand Slam win. Stefani struggled with a leg issue, impacting the match's outcome.
Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and Sem Verbeek from the Netherlands took home the Wimbledon mixed doubles title on Thursday, overcoming Britain's Joe Salisbury and Brazil's Luisa Stefani in two gripping tie-break sets, 7-6(3), 7-6(3).
The match, held at Centre Court, saw the Czech-Dutch pair maintain composure despite Stefani's apparent leg injury in the second set, ultimately securing their first title together. For Siniakova, this marked her maiden mixed doubles Grand Slam victory, while Verbeek celebrated his inaugural Grand Slam success.
Expressing her joy, 29-year-old Siniakova said, "It's very special, I mean it means a lot." Verbeek, at 31, also praised his partner, calling it an honor to compete alongside a doubles legend. Meanwhile, home favorite Salisbury acknowledged the fierce competition, noting that the victors excelled in the crucial tie-breaks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
