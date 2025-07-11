Signe Gaupset Shines Bright in an Electrifying Women's Euros Clash

Norwegian winger Signe Gaupset made a remarkable first start at the Women's Euros, delivering an outstanding performance with two goals and two assists against Iceland, leading her team to a 4-3 victory on Thursday. Despite this, late goals from Iceland made the finish tense for the Norwegians.

For Iceland, already out of the tournament, Sveindis Jonsdottir scored their first goal after Cecilie Fiskerstrand fumbled a header early on. Gaupset balanced the score with a precise volley and added a second goal shortly after, taking Norway into a strong lead.

Gaupset's form continued as she assisted both of Frida Maanum's goals, but Norwegian defense faltered, allowing Iceland's Hlin Eiriksdottir and Glodis Viggosdottir to bring the score close. Despite a late sending off, Norway secured the group top spot and advance alongside Switzerland, who drew with Finland.