Signe Gaupset Shines Bright in an Electrifying Women's Euros Clash

Signe Gaupset excelled in her starting debut at the Women's Euros, scoring two goals and assisting two, as Norway defeated Iceland 4-3. Her heroics were pivotal for Norway, who secured a perfect group stage record. Despite late Icelandic goals, Norway topped Group A and advance to the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 02:55 IST
Norwegian winger Signe Gaupset made a remarkable first start at the Women's Euros, delivering an outstanding performance with two goals and two assists against Iceland, leading her team to a 4-3 victory on Thursday. Despite this, late goals from Iceland made the finish tense for the Norwegians.

For Iceland, already out of the tournament, Sveindis Jonsdottir scored their first goal after Cecilie Fiskerstrand fumbled a header early on. Gaupset balanced the score with a precise volley and added a second goal shortly after, taking Norway into a strong lead.

Gaupset's form continued as she assisted both of Frida Maanum's goals, but Norwegian defense faltered, allowing Iceland's Hlin Eiriksdottir and Glodis Viggosdottir to bring the score close. Despite a late sending off, Norway secured the group top spot and advance alongside Switzerland, who drew with Finland.

