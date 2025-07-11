Switzerland's Last-Minute Goal Seals Quarter-Final Spot in Euro 2025
Riola Xhemaili's late goal secured Switzerland a 1-1 draw against Finland, propelling them into the Euro 2025 quarter-finals. The Swiss advance alongside Norway, edging Finland out. Despite a tense match and a penalty from Finland's Kuikka, Xhemaili's last-minute effort made history for Switzerland.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 03:29 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at Euro 2025, Switzerland advanced to the quarter-finals thanks to a last-minute goal by Riola Xhemaili, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Finland.
The hosts, buoyed by their home crowd, managed to clinch a spot in the knockout stage alongside Group A leaders Norway, sending Finland heartbreakingly home despite their earlier lead.
The match was intense, with Finland's Natalia Kuikka scoring a penalty before Xhemaili's decisive tap-in during the final minutes, setting up an anticipated clash against Group B's leaders, likely Spain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Harvey Elliott's Painful Goal Celebration Raises Questions
Inter Milan Secures Club World Cup Knockout Spot with Late Goals
US Withdraws Support from Vaccine Alliance Gavi Over Trust Issues
Ederson Denies Departure Rumors: Manchester City's Star Goalkeeper Commits Future to Club
Injury Concerns for Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova as Eastbourne Withdrawal Shakes Up Tournament