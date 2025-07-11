Switzerland's Last-Minute Goal Seals Quarter-Final Spot in Euro 2025

In a dramatic turn of events at Euro 2025, Switzerland advanced to the quarter-finals thanks to a last-minute goal by Riola Xhemaili, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Finland.

The hosts, buoyed by their home crowd, managed to clinch a spot in the knockout stage alongside Group A leaders Norway, sending Finland heartbreakingly home despite their earlier lead.

The match was intense, with Finland's Natalia Kuikka scoring a penalty before Xhemaili's decisive tap-in during the final minutes, setting up an anticipated clash against Group B's leaders, likely Spain.

