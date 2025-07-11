Left Menu

Switzerland's Last-Minute Goal Seals Quarter-Final Spot in Euro 2025

Riola Xhemaili's late goal secured Switzerland a 1-1 draw against Finland, propelling them into the Euro 2025 quarter-finals. The Swiss advance alongside Norway, edging Finland out. Despite a tense match and a penalty from Finland's Kuikka, Xhemaili's last-minute effort made history for Switzerland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 03:29 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at Euro 2025, Switzerland advanced to the quarter-finals thanks to a last-minute goal by Riola Xhemaili, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Finland.

The hosts, buoyed by their home crowd, managed to clinch a spot in the knockout stage alongside Group A leaders Norway, sending Finland heartbreakingly home despite their earlier lead.

The match was intense, with Finland's Natalia Kuikka scoring a penalty before Xhemaili's decisive tap-in during the final minutes, setting up an anticipated clash against Group B's leaders, likely Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

