Boca Juniors and River Plate: Redemption Awaits in Argentina's Clausura Championship

As Argentina's Clausura Championship approaches, Boca Juniors and River Plate are eager to salvage their reputations following unexpected exits at the Club World Cup.

Despite their illustrious histories, both teams faced a tough first half of the season, culminating in River's quarter-final disappointment and Boca's struggles against lesser-known opponents.

Ahead of the new season, player losses and coaching changes loom large, but the teams are determined to rise to the challenge and regain their status at the top of Argentinian football.