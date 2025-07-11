Boca Juniors and River Plate: Redemption Awaits in Argentina's Clausura Championship
Boca Juniors and River Plate look to bounce back in Argentina's Clausura Championship after disappointing exits in the Club World Cup. With key changes and challenges ahead, both teams aim to reclaim their glory, facing rivals like Platense, who aim to defend their surprise title under new leadership.
As Argentina's Clausura Championship approaches, Boca Juniors and River Plate are eager to salvage their reputations following unexpected exits at the Club World Cup.
Despite their illustrious histories, both teams faced a tough first half of the season, culminating in River's quarter-final disappointment and Boca's struggles against lesser-known opponents.
Ahead of the new season, player losses and coaching changes loom large, but the teams are determined to rise to the challenge and regain their status at the top of Argentinian football.
