Prada to Collaborate with Indian Artisans Amid Sandal Controversy

Prada is planning a collaboration with Indian footwear artisans following criticism of its 12th-century inspired sandals. Engaging with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Prada aims to create a 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandal collection, acknowledging the craftsmen and tapping into India's growing luxury market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prada has announced plans to collaborate with Indian footwear artisans, following backlash over its sandals inspired by historic Indian designs. Controversy surrounded Prada's launch of ethnic sandals resembling 12th-century Indian footwear, drawing criticism from artisans and sparking a social media storm.

The luxury brand is now engaging with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, representing 3,000 artisans, to explore future partnership opportunities. Prada intends to create a 'Made in India' Kolhapuri collection, affirming its commitment to acknowledging Indian craftsmanship and heritage.

Lorenzo Bertelli, leading Prada's CSR, participated in recent discussions with the Chamber, emphasizing the brand's focus on social responsibility. As India's luxury market expands, this move represents a significant step in blending traditional craftsmanship with modern designer fashion.

