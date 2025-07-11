Prada to Collaborate with Indian Artisans Amid Sandal Controversy

Prada has announced plans to collaborate with Indian footwear artisans, following backlash over its sandals inspired by historic Indian designs. Controversy surrounded Prada's launch of ethnic sandals resembling 12th-century Indian footwear, drawing criticism from artisans and sparking a social media storm.

The luxury brand is now engaging with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, representing 3,000 artisans, to explore future partnership opportunities. Prada intends to create a 'Made in India' Kolhapuri collection, affirming its commitment to acknowledging Indian craftsmanship and heritage.

Lorenzo Bertelli, leading Prada's CSR, participated in recent discussions with the Chamber, emphasizing the brand's focus on social responsibility. As India's luxury market expands, this move represents a significant step in blending traditional craftsmanship with modern designer fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)