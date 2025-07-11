Bumrah and Archer Shine as India-England Test Hangs in Balance
Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer dominated the second day of the third test between India and England at Lord's. Bumrah's five-wicket haul and Archer's early strike left the match evenly poised with India at 145-3 in reply to England's 387.
Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer took the spotlight on the second day of the third test, as India and England battled at Lord's on Friday, with the match remaining finely poised.
India's Bumrah delivered a lethal morning spell, taking crucial wickets including Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes. Meanwhile, Archer made his mark by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal with his third ball, marking his return to test cricket. The day's play concluded with India at 145-3, chasing England's total of 387.
Bumrah's fiery bowling had earlier reduced England to 271-7, claiming key wickets and putting pressure on the hosts. Despite a strong effort from England initially, the match remains in the balance heading into the following day's play.
ALSO READ
Sammy Criticizes TV Umpire Decisions in Tense Barbados Test
Driver Licence Test Wait Times Drop Sharply as Govt Reforms Take Hold
Tāwhaki Aerospace Centre Gains Permanent Test Airspace in Boost to Innovation
Joint Protest Planned Over Hindi Education Policy in Maharashtra
Pathum Nissanka Shines with Back-to-Back Test Match Centuries