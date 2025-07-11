Bumrah and Archer Shine as India-England Test Hangs in Balance

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer took the spotlight on the second day of the third test, as India and England battled at Lord's on Friday, with the match remaining finely poised.

India's Bumrah delivered a lethal morning spell, taking crucial wickets including Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes. Meanwhile, Archer made his mark by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal with his third ball, marking his return to test cricket. The day's play concluded with India at 145-3, chasing England's total of 387.

Bumrah's fiery bowling had earlier reduced England to 271-7, claiming key wickets and putting pressure on the hosts. Despite a strong effort from England initially, the match remains in the balance heading into the following day's play.