Left Menu

Italy's Cricket Triumph: From Football Giants to T20 World Cup Qualifiers

In a historic feat, Italy's men's cricket team, led by Joe Burns, has qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Despite a close battle, Italy secured their spot through superior net run rate. Key players include former Australian Test opener Joe Burns and notable cricketer Grant Stewart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 23:39 IST
Italy's Cricket Triumph: From Football Giants to T20 World Cup Qualifiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented achievement, Italy's men's cricket team has qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup, a remarkable deviation from their renowned football legacy. Led by former Australian Test opener Joe Burns, Italy emerged successful in the ICC T20 Men's Europe Region final.

Despite a defeat in their final match against the Netherlands, the Italian side leveraged their net run rate to bypass Jersey and secure their place in the World Cup. Joe Burns has been a pivotal figure for Italy, capitalizing on his eligibility thanks to his Italian mother.

With support from players like former Kent cricketer Grant Stewart and Emilio Gay, a recent standout against India A, Italy's team illustrated their cricketing prowess on the global stage. Meanwhile, questions loom over Italy's football endeavors as they face challenges in securing a spot for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025