In an unprecedented achievement, Italy's men's cricket team has qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup, a remarkable deviation from their renowned football legacy. Led by former Australian Test opener Joe Burns, Italy emerged successful in the ICC T20 Men's Europe Region final.

Despite a defeat in their final match against the Netherlands, the Italian side leveraged their net run rate to bypass Jersey and secure their place in the World Cup. Joe Burns has been a pivotal figure for Italy, capitalizing on his eligibility thanks to his Italian mother.

With support from players like former Kent cricketer Grant Stewart and Emilio Gay, a recent standout against India A, Italy's team illustrated their cricketing prowess on the global stage. Meanwhile, questions loom over Italy's football endeavors as they face challenges in securing a spot for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.