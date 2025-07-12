Jannik Sinner Ends Djokovic's Wimbledon Reign
Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, denying the Serbian a place in the final for the first time in eight years. Sinner will now face Carlos Alcaraz in his first Wimbledon final, while Djokovic struggled physically and admitted the challenges of competing against a younger generation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 02:13 IST
Jannik Sinner delivered a stunning performance to end Novak Djokovic's eight-year streak of Wimbledon final appearances with a decisive victory on Centre Court.
The young Italian, now set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the final, displayed formidable power and precision against the seven-time champion, whose age seemed evident in the match.
Djokovic, who has consistently made it to the semi-finals in all Grand Slams this year, expressed the wear of facing younger opponents, as Sinner dominated the match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Carlos Alcaraz Eyes Third Wimbledon Title Amidst Fierce Competition
Carlos Alcaraz Eyes Historic Wimbledon Hat-Trick Amid Fierce Competition
Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs Define Bengal Pro T20 League Semifinals
Wimbledon Set to Sizzle: Heatwave Hits Grand Slam
Carlos Alcaraz: The Prince of Clay Eyes Grasscourt Glory at Wimbledon