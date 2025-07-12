Jannik Sinner Ends Djokovic's Wimbledon Reign

Jannik Sinner delivered a stunning performance to end Novak Djokovic's eight-year streak of Wimbledon final appearances with a decisive victory on Centre Court.

The young Italian, now set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the final, displayed formidable power and precision against the seven-time champion, whose age seemed evident in the match.

Djokovic, who has consistently made it to the semi-finals in all Grand Slams this year, expressed the wear of facing younger opponents, as Sinner dominated the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)