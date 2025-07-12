Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Ends Djokovic's Wimbledon Reign

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, denying the Serbian a place in the final for the first time in eight years. Sinner will now face Carlos Alcaraz in his first Wimbledon final, while Djokovic struggled physically and admitted the challenges of competing against a younger generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 02:13 IST
Jannik Sinner Ends Djokovic's Wimbledon Reign
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner delivered a stunning performance to end Novak Djokovic's eight-year streak of Wimbledon final appearances with a decisive victory on Centre Court.

The young Italian, now set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the final, displayed formidable power and precision against the seven-time champion, whose age seemed evident in the match.

Djokovic, who has consistently made it to the semi-finals in all Grand Slams this year, expressed the wear of facing younger opponents, as Sinner dominated the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025