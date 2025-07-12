Belgium's Dramatic Win Over Portugal Shatters Euro 2025 Hopes

In a thrilling Euro 2025 encounter, Belgium's Tessa Wullaert and Janice Cayman led their team to a 2-1 victory over Portugal, dashing the latter's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds. The win concluded Belgium's tournament run with a third-place finish in Group B, despite being out of quarter-final contention.

The match saw a whirlwind start for Belgium as Wullaert scored in the third minute after a brilliant setup from Jill Janssens. The early goal set the tone, but the drama continued as Telma Encarnacao equalized for Portugal in the 87th minute, reviving their chances of advancement.

However, Belgium secured their win in a riveting finish when Janice Cayman capitalized on a loose ball, scoring in the 96th minute. With this, Portugal's tournament journey ended in fourth place, while Spain and Italy advanced after Spain's 3-1 victory.

