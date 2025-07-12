Left Menu

Belgium's Dramatic Win Over Portugal Shatters Euro 2025 Hopes

Belgium defeated Portugal 2-1 in a thrilling Euro 2025 match, ending the latter’s hopes of advancing to the knockout round. With Tessa Wullaert and Janice Cayman scoring, Belgium clinched third place in Group B despite being out of the quarter-final race. Portugal needed a victory but finished fourth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sion | Updated: 12-07-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 02:43 IST
Belgium's Dramatic Win Over Portugal Shatters Euro 2025 Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a thrilling Euro 2025 encounter, Belgium's Tessa Wullaert and Janice Cayman led their team to a 2-1 victory over Portugal, dashing the latter's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds. The win concluded Belgium's tournament run with a third-place finish in Group B, despite being out of quarter-final contention.

The match saw a whirlwind start for Belgium as Wullaert scored in the third minute after a brilliant setup from Jill Janssens. The early goal set the tone, but the drama continued as Telma Encarnacao equalized for Portugal in the 87th minute, reviving their chances of advancement.

However, Belgium secured their win in a riveting finish when Janice Cayman capitalized on a loose ball, scoring in the 96th minute. With this, Portugal's tournament journey ended in fourth place, while Spain and Italy advanced after Spain's 3-1 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025