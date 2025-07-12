Belgium's Last-Minute Triumph Over Portugal in Euro 2025
Belgium secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Portugal, ending Portugal's hopes of reaching the Euro 2025 knockout stage. Goals from Tessa Wullaert and Janice Cayman ensured the win, while Portugal's equalizer by Telma Encarnacao came too late to save their campaign. Emotions ran high after the tragic loss of forward Diogo Jota.
Belgium delivered a thrilling 2-1 victory against Portugal in their Euro 2025 Group B match, quelling Portugal's dreams of advancing to the knockout stages.
Tessa Wullaert opened the scoring early for Belgium as the team masterfully held their ground despite tenacious Portuguese attacks. The Belgians, previously eliminated from quarter-final contention, secured the win with Janice Cayman's added-time goal, capitalizing on sloppy Portuguese defense.
Despite a late equalizer from Telma Encarnacao, Portugal couldn't recover. The emotional match, marked by the recent tragic death of Portugal forward Diogo Jota, saw Portugal bid farewell to their tournament run.
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Euro 2025
- Tessa Wullaert
- Janice Cayman
- football
- Diogo Jota
- VAR
- Group B
- victory
ALSO READ
Brazil's Fiery Football Rivalry: Botafogo vs. Palmeiras Showdown
Bodoland Triumphs: From Conflict to Football Fame
Cutting the Risk: Preventing ACL Injuries in Women's Football
Filipe Luis: The Rising Star of Brazilian Football Management
European Football Dominance Reaffirmed: Bayern Defeats Flamengo at Club World Cup