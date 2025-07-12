Left Menu

Belgium's Last-Minute Triumph Over Portugal in Euro 2025

Belgium secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Portugal, ending Portugal's hopes of reaching the Euro 2025 knockout stage. Goals from Tessa Wullaert and Janice Cayman ensured the win, while Portugal's equalizer by Telma Encarnacao came too late to save their campaign. Emotions ran high after the tragic loss of forward Diogo Jota.

Belgium delivered a thrilling 2-1 victory against Portugal in their Euro 2025 Group B match, quelling Portugal's dreams of advancing to the knockout stages.

Tessa Wullaert opened the scoring early for Belgium as the team masterfully held their ground despite tenacious Portuguese attacks. The Belgians, previously eliminated from quarter-final contention, secured the win with Janice Cayman's added-time goal, capitalizing on sloppy Portuguese defense.

Despite a late equalizer from Telma Encarnacao, Portugal couldn't recover. The emotional match, marked by the recent tragic death of Portugal forward Diogo Jota, saw Portugal bid farewell to their tournament run.

