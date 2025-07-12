Van der Merwe's Hat-Trick Headlines Lions' Dominant Victory Over AUNZ

Duhan van der Merwe stole the spotlight with a hat-trick as the British & Irish Lions obliterated the Australia-New Zealand (AUNZ) invitational team 48-0 at Adelaide Oval, showcasing a masterclass of eight tries.

The Scotland winger touched down twice within the first half and sealed his third try post hour-mark. Complemented by efforts from Ben White, Sione Tuipulotu, and others, the Lions secured their ongoing winning streak, marking their fifth consecutive victory on tour.

The AUNZ team, despite fielding 14 test players, struggled to match the Lions' intensity and skill. Owen Farrell faced vocal crowd reactions upon joining the field early in the second half, as his father-coach Andy Farrell expressed satisfaction with the team's physical and tactical discipline.

