Heat and History: Chelsea and PSG Clash in Club World Cup Showdown
Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) face off in the Club World Cup final amid scorching temperatures at MetLife Stadium. Both teams navigate extreme weather conditions, with Chelsea seeking a second world title and PSG aiming for a history-making quadruple. The match sees temperatures reaching 83°F, intensifying players' challenges.
In the looming Club World Cup final, Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) confront not only each other but also the sweltering heat at MetLife Stadium this Sunday.
Concerns about the rising temperature, expected to feel like 91°F with humidity, have Fernandez advising FIFA against afternoon kickoffs for upcoming tournaments.
Chelsea vies for a second world championship, while PSG, fresh from multiple wins, aims for a quadruple victory. Fans saw ticket prices slashed repeatedly as anticipation mounts for the 3 p.m. showdown.
