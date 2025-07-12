Heat and History: Chelsea and PSG Clash in Club World Cup Showdown

In the looming Club World Cup final, Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) confront not only each other but also the sweltering heat at MetLife Stadium this Sunday.

Concerns about the rising temperature, expected to feel like 91°F with humidity, have Fernandez advising FIFA against afternoon kickoffs for upcoming tournaments.

Chelsea vies for a second world championship, while PSG, fresh from multiple wins, aims for a quadruple victory. Fans saw ticket prices slashed repeatedly as anticipation mounts for the 3 p.m. showdown.

