Clash of Titans: Nadeem vs. Chopra at the Silesia Diamond League

Pakistan's Olympic champion javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, faces a 'hamstring niggle' that has prompted him to seek treatment in England before his high-stakes face-off with Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra at the Silesia Diamond League on August 16.

A source close to Nadeem revealed that the injury prevented him from competing in an event in Switzerland. After receiving specialized treatment in England, Nadeem aims to train adequately to ensure peak performance in the forthcoming Diamond League event in Silesia, Poland next month.

The much-anticipated confrontation marks their rematch following last year's thrilling javelin contest in Paris, where Nadeem outperformed Chopra with a 92.97m throw, despite Chopra's first-ever 90m throw in Doha earlier this year. Both athletes are eager to showcase their prowess once more, attracting global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)