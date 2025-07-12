Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Nadeem vs. Chopra at the Silesia Diamond League

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's Olympic gold-winning javelin thrower, is dealing with a hamstring niggle. He's traveling to England for treatment and preparation before facing Indian star Neeraj Chopra at the Silesia Diamond League on August 16. Their upcoming competition follows a memorable duel in Paris in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:46 IST
A source close to Nadeem revealed that the injury prevented him from competing in an event in Switzerland. After receiving specialized treatment in England, Nadeem aims to train adequately to ensure peak performance in the forthcoming Diamond League event in Silesia, Poland next month.

The much-anticipated confrontation marks their rematch following last year's thrilling javelin contest in Paris, where Nadeem outperformed Chopra with a 92.97m throw, despite Chopra's first-ever 90m throw in Doha earlier this year. Both athletes are eager to showcase their prowess once more, attracting global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

