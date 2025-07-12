Sumit Nagal's Trieste Challenger Journey Ends in Semifinal Heartbreak

Sumit Nagal's impressive journey at the Trieste Challenger concluded with a semifinal defeat at the hands of fellow qualifier Matej Dodig in Italy on Saturday.

The Indian tennis player put up a brave fight, saving a match point, but ultimately fell 3-6, 4-6 to the Croatian, who is ranked 368.

Nagal's performance earned him €7,225 and 25 ranking points, helping him move up 10 places to world number 286 when the new rankings are released on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)