Sumit Nagal's Trieste Challenger Journey Ends in Semifinal Heartbreak
Sumit Nagal exited the Trieste Challenger after a semifinal loss against Matej Dodig. Despite saving a match point, Nagal succumbed 3-6, 4-6. His performance earned him 25 ranking points and €7,225, boosting his world ranking by ten places to 286.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Sumit Nagal's impressive journey at the Trieste Challenger concluded with a semifinal defeat at the hands of fellow qualifier Matej Dodig in Italy on Saturday.
The Indian tennis player put up a brave fight, saving a match point, but ultimately fell 3-6, 4-6 to the Croatian, who is ranked 368.
Nagal's performance earned him €7,225 and 25 ranking points, helping him move up 10 places to world number 286 when the new rankings are released on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
