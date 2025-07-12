Crucial Innings Propel India Into Balance at Lord's

In a thrilling contest at Lord's, India's batsmen KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant made vital contributions, securing a draw with England in the pivotal third test on Saturday. Rahul's century, along with half-centuries from Pant and Jadeja, propelled India to match England's first innings score of 387.

Early in their innings, India appeared vulnerable after rapid dismissals of Pant and Rahul left them at 254-5. However, Jadeja's stability at the crease helped India recover despite fierce pressure from England's bowlers. England's Shoaib Bashir suffered an injury, weakening their pace-spin attack and altering their strategy.

As the series stands tied, both teams eagerly await the final two days to seize a 2-1 lead. With England opening at 2-0, the match remains in the balance as India seeks to capitalize on their recovery and England aims to regain momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)