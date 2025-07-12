Left Menu

Crucial Innings Propel India Into Balance at Lord's

KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant delivered essential performances for India, scoring significant runs against England at Lord's. Despite setbacks, India matched England's first innings total. The match remains evenly poised, with both teams seeking to gain the upper hand in the pivotal third test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 23:24 IST
Crucial Innings Propel India Into Balance at Lord's
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling contest at Lord's, India's batsmen KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant made vital contributions, securing a draw with England in the pivotal third test on Saturday. Rahul's century, along with half-centuries from Pant and Jadeja, propelled India to match England's first innings score of 387.

Early in their innings, India appeared vulnerable after rapid dismissals of Pant and Rahul left them at 254-5. However, Jadeja's stability at the crease helped India recover despite fierce pressure from England's bowlers. England's Shoaib Bashir suffered an injury, weakening their pace-spin attack and altering their strategy.

As the series stands tied, both teams eagerly await the final two days to seize a 2-1 lead. With England opening at 2-0, the match remains in the balance as India seeks to capitalize on their recovery and England aims to regain momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025