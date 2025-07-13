The Great Khali Advocates Fitness and Daughters' Empowerment Amid Tragic Incident

Renowned wrestler and BJP leader, The Great Khali, emphasized the significance of physical fitness and daughters' empowerment during his appearance at the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event. As an advocate for the Fit India movement, Khali praised the initiative and encouraged everyone to dedicate an hour daily to fitness, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a fit nation.

However, Khali's somber reflections on the tragic murder of 25-year-old Radhika Yadav stole the spotlight. Expressing dismay over the incident, where the young tennis player was allegedly killed by her father, Khali questioned societal progress toward the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' motto if daughters' lives are not valued.

Highlighting the critical need to alter societal attitudes, Khali, a father himself, called for unwavering support for daughters. Meanwhile, Gurugram police continue to investigate the incident, searching for connections between the murder and a controversial music video involving Radhika, though no clear link has been established.

(With inputs from agencies.)