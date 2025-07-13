Sporting Chief Issues Stern Warning to Striker Gyokeres Amid Transfer Speculation
Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres faces a fine and is urged to apologize to his team for missing pre-season training. Reports suggest a potential move to Arsenal, despite Sporting's insistence on fair market value. Gyokeres, instrumental in Sporting's success, remains under contract until 2026.
Sporting's president, Frederico Varandas, has issued a stern warning to striker Viktor Gyokeres for not appearing at pre-season training. The Swedish forward, central to Sporting's success, could face fines for lateness amid speculation of a move to Arsenal.
Gyokeres was expected at the training camp in Algarve on July 12 but was allowed an extended break. Despite scoring 54 goals last season and under contract until 2026, his name has been circulating in transfer rumors, linking him to a potential deal with Arsenal.
Varandas reassured stakeholders through the Lusa news agency that the situation would be amicably resolved. He emphasized that only legitimate offers aligning with Gyokeres's market value would be considered, reinforcing the club's stance against being pressured into an unfair deal.
