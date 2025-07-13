Lord's Test Delivers Classic Cricket with Camping Enthusiasm

Tim Southee, England's bowling coach, lauded the initial days of the third Test at Lord's against India, describing them as reminiscent of classic cricket with a commendable sportsman spirit. England, led by Ben Stokes, holds a narrow two-run lead, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion.

As Day 3 drew to a close, England stood at 2/0, with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at the crease. Despite a small lead, both teams showcased endurance and skill, a testament to the series' intensity. Southee anticipated a critical showdown ahead, given the heat and potential pitch deterioration.

The riveting contest saw KL Rahul's century and Ravindra Jadeja's 72 enable India to match England's first-innings total of 387. The hosts initially posted the same, powered by Joe Root's century and strong lower-order contributions. As clouds hover over the outcome, cricket fans await a captivating conclusion.